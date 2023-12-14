Singapore government implements preventive norms for travellers amid Covid scare
The government is aiming at slowing down the variety of germs, like Covid variants, flu, pneumonia and other respiratory pathogens, that has the potential to stress the healthcare system.
On account of the rapid spread of respiratory infections such as Covid-19, governments in Southeast Asia have decided to bring back strategies to control it. People are urged to wear masks at the airport again. There will be a temperature scanner as well.
