Home >News >world >Singapore grapples with deadly dengue as fever rages alongside covid-19
Like dengue, new Covid-19 cases are still averaging a triple-digit daily rise. (AP)
Like dengue, new Covid-19 cases are still averaging a triple-digit daily rise. (AP)

Singapore grapples with deadly dengue as fever rages alongside covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 10:31 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Singapore announced stiffer penalties for households and businesses repeatedly found with mosquito breeding grounds
  • Deaths from dengue are creeping up even as health authorities in the country continue to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Singapore is on track to record its worst dengue outbreak in history, with new weekly cases that have surpassed Covid-19 cases in the city-state.

Recorded cases of the disease reached 1,736 in the week ending July 18, the highest number of weekly infections ever recorded, according to the country’s National Environment Agency. Dengue, also known as break-bone fever, is spread via mosquito bites and can cause symptoms like fever and body aches.

Deaths from dengue are creeping up even as health authorities in the country continue to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So far this year, 19 people have died of dengue, the Straits Times reported Monday, about two-thirds the reported death toll of 27 people from Covid-19. Like dengue, new Covid-19 cases are still averaging a triple-digit daily rise, though the figure has tapered off somewhat from previous months.

The country’s environmental agency has warned that the total number of dengue cases this year -- currently at more than 18,900 cases -- is expected to surpass a historical high of over 22,000 reported in 2013. Last week, Singapore announced stiffer penalties for households and businesses repeatedly found with mosquito breeding grounds on their premises, while vector control efforts like fogging have increased.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A general view show Resort World Sentosa commercial buildings are seen in Singapore on July 16 after it was earlier reopened to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AFP)

Singapore tightens rules on travelers from virus hotspots

1 min read . 18 Jul 2020
Both COVID-19 and have symptoms such as high fever, headache and body pain (Photo: Bloomberg)

Scientists worried that dengue outbreak may aggravate COVID-19 crisis

4 min read . 10 Jul 2020
Sikkim has a total of 283 COVID-19 cases, including 191 active cases and 92 recoveries. (AFP)

Complete Covid-19 lockdown in Sikkim from today. What is allowed and what's not

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout