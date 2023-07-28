Singapore hangs first woman for drug trafficking in 19 years: Report1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Singapore executed its first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, despite calls to abolish capital punishment for drug-related crimes. Another execution is set for next week.
Singapore on Friday conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. Activists said another execution is set for next week, according to a report published by The Associated Press.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×