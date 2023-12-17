Singapore health ministry issues travel advisory as COVID-19 cases rise; India braced for JN.1 variant
Though the Singapore government doubts the JN.1 variant for the rise in COVID cases, there is still no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible.
Amid the sudden rise in coronavirus cases, especially due to sub-lineage of BA.2.86 – JN.1, in the country, the Singapore Health Ministry issued a fresh advisory to the island nations citizens and travelers, reported Economic Times. The advisory also applies to Indian travelers.