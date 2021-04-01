Subscribe
Home >News >World >Singapore home price growth accelerates as property market booms

Singapore home price growth accelerates as property market booms

A driver operates a buggy along the Marina Bay promenade, as the city skyline is seen in the background, in Singapore on March 31, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
1 min read . 07:15 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Property values increased 2.9% in the three months ended March 31, Urban Redevelopment Authority preliminary figures showed
  • Prices in the city-state have recovered rapidly from a lockdown

Singapore private home prices grew at a faster pace in the first quarter as it joined the frenzy gripping property markets from Hong Kong to Toronto.

Property values increased 2.9% in the three months ended March 31, Urban Redevelopment Authority preliminary figures showed Thursday. Prices rose 2.1% in the previous quarter, while for the whole of 2020, values jumped by 2.2%.

Prices in the city-state have recovered rapidly from a lockdown that lifted last June as low-interest rates prompt buyers to look past a deep recession. The pace of gains -- from private apartments to public housing flats to luxury penthouses and bungalows -- have soared in the past few months. Rising values in the private market could further fuel the possibility of the government stepping in to calm the market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

