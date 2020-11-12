Singapore looks to woo global tech execs with special visa

Armed with lucrative grants and incentives, Singapore has in recent years been ramping up its efforts to lure tech firms and investors, including global players like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba. Applicants for the new visa - aimed at attracting "founders, leaders and technical experts" - must meet criteria that can include a previous monthly salary of at least $20,000, five years' experience in a leading role in the tech industry or experience in developing a successful tech product.