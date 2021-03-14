OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Singapore may reopen borders by year-end

Singapore may reopen borders by year-end

This video grab taken on January 29, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Handout / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
This video grab taken on January 29, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Handout / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 08:52 AM IST Reuters

Singapore is discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other nations

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.

The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes. It is also discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other nations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Shimla: Tourists vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after authorities opened Himachal Pradesh for tourists,

Vehicle operators can secure All India tourist permits online from 1 April

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
The scheme gives special focus on the northeast region, hilly states and islands

UDAN 4.1: Govt opens bid for 392 air routes, targets connecting smaller airports

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Pentagon chief sees Asia ties as deterrent against China

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi

Covid-19 update: India clocks in 25,320 new cases, highest single-day spike this year

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

"I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.

"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he said.

The city-state has brought its COVID-19 situation under control with few new local cases and has been rolling out its vaccination programme, having approved shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

As of March 8, the country of 5.7 million people had administered just over 611,000 doses of vaccines - a much slower pace compared to larger nations. But it has said it plans to vaccinate everyone by year-end.

Lee said few local cases meant the city-state could take the time to persuade its population to take the vaccine. Some are hesitant due to the low risk of infection and concern about possible side effects from rapidly developed vaccines.

Singapore has also received China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine ahead of approval. Lee said Singapore was evaluating the vaccine and will use it if it passes safety and effectiveness standards.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The city-state's small, open economy recorded its worst recession in 2020 due to the pandemic, after being bruised the previous year by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout