Singapore may reschedule some flights amid labour shortage: Report
- Changi Airport in Singapore will reschedule some flights in the upcoming days and has yet to approve some additional flight applications for next week
In the wake of labor shortage crisis, the Changi Airport in Singapore will reschedule some flights in the upcoming days and has yet to approve some additional flight applications for next week, the Business Times reported.
“For this coming long weekend, there will be re-timing of a very small number of flights to spread the flights apart during the extremely high peak periods," the Business Times reported, citing a spokesperson for Changi Airport Group.
"Amid an ongoing recovery in travel demand, approvals to mount some additional flights at Changi Airport in the coming weeks have yet to come through as ground-handlers grapple with a tight manpower situation. This comes as the rebound in travel is boosting passenger load factors on existing flights, especially during peak periods," the Business Times reported.
It is worth noting that the four-day holiday weekend in the Southeast Asian nation could be a particularly busy time as authorities have scrapped all tests for vaccinated people, reviving an interest in travel.
As of now, Singapore has avoided the long queues and flight disruptions plaguing airports across the world, from Australia to the U.K, according to Bloomberg report.
Approvals are only coming in progressively to launch additional flights in May, the Business Times said, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. There are concerns that more flights could lead to poorer passenger service and delays in baggage collection, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the reopening of Singapore’s economy is adding strain to a tight labor market, which saw a drop in foreign worker numbers during the pandemic and also faces stricter hiring rules. At the same time, Singapore is seeking to woo back travelers as rivals like Hong Kong continue to impose some Covid-related restrictions.
The country’s flagship carrier Singapore Airlines Ltd. forecasts that passenger capacity will rise to around 61% of pre-Covid levels by May, compared to 27% a year ago.
