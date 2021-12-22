Singapore new travel rule: New ticket sales for quarantine-free travel stopped

“SIA customers with an existing confirmed booking on a VTL flight during this period, and have successfully applied for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (if applicable), are not affected by this directive and can proceed with their travel plans. There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free if they meet all VTL requirements. Transit passengers are not affected by this directive. Customers who wish to transit via Singapore on VTL flights during this period may continue to book their flights," the airline added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}