Singapore One Pass work permit; Check eligibility criteria, benefits here

Eligibility: The existing work pass holders and overseas candidates can apply if they meet either of the salary criteria i.e. Earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, within the last 1 year or will earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 under their future employer based in Singapore. The candidates who are new, they will have to show that they have been working for an established company overseas for at least 1 year, or will be working for an established company in Singapore.