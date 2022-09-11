Singapore One Pass work permit; Check eligibility criteria, benefits here

Singapore One Pass work permit; Check eligibility criteria, benefits here2 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- The new visa known as the Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) pass will come into effect from 1 January, 2023.
The Singapore government has decided to ease the visa rules for high-salaried expats and a few other exceptional talents. The new visa known as the Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) pass will come into effect from 1 January, 2023.
The new rules has come in order to attract tight labour markets, as well as attract international business to drive the city-state’s ambitions as a global financial hub, after a pandemic-era slump in white-collar workers from abroad.
The announcement is the latest in a string of decisions this year that are meant to address a still-tight labor market, as well as attract international business to drive the city-state’s ambitions as a global financial hub, after a pandemic-era slump in white-collar workers from abroad.
As per the website, this is a personalised pass for top talent in business, arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and academia and research. It provides employment flexibility by allowing eligible applicants to concurrently start, operate and work for multiple companies in Singapore at any one time.
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said, “Both businesses and talent are searching for safe and stable places to invest, live and work in. Singapore is such a place.
Check all the details here:
Duration and Renewable of the One pass: The duration of the pass for first-time candidates as well as for subsequent renewals is five years.
Eligibility: The existing work pass holders and overseas candidates can apply if they meet either of the salary criteria i.e. Earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, within the last 1 year or will earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 under their future employer based in Singapore. The candidates who are new, they will have to show that they have been working for an established company overseas for at least 1 year, or will be working for an established company in Singapore.
Also, individuals with outstanding achievements in the arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and academia and research can qualify for Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass, even if they do not meet the salary criterion.
Benefits of the Pass: The One Pass is a personalised pass tied to the individual and gives greater employment flexibility:
You can concurrently start, operate, and work for multiple companies at any one time; you do not need to reapply for a new pass if you change jobs; your spouse will be able to work on a Letter of Consent.
The rule change will help the city-state better compete with rival business hubs like Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates and catch up to Australia and the UK, which have similar global talent visas.
