Singapore passes law against 'harmful' social media content1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Singapore passed legislation giving officials the authority to demand that ‘egregious content,’ be deleted from Facebook, TikTok
Singapore passed legislation on Wednesday empowering authorities to order social media platforms Facebook, TikTok and others to remove "egregious content" such as those promoting self-harm, sexual exploitation, terrorism and hate.