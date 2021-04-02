Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today said he discovered that a blockchain platform used data from his Twitter profile without his permission or knowledge to sell its proprietary cryptocurrency.

“The site’s creators are anonymous, but I have sent an open tweet out to ask that my name and photo be removed from the site immediately, as I have nothing to do with the platform," he wrote on Facebook.

View Full Image Image shared by Lee Hsien Loong

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant when dealing with cryptocurrency platforms," Lee wrote. “If you deal with entities not regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, remember: you won’t be protected by the laws administered by MAS. Before making any investment, please ensure that it is genuine and legitimate, so that you will not fall prey to scams."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via