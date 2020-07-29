Singapore PM’s nephew found guilty of contempt for a 2017 Facebook post

The decision on Wednesday concerns a post that Li Shengwu, an assistant professor of economics at Harvard University, says he made to friends on the social media platform on July 15, 2017. In it, he stated the Singapore government “is very litigious and has a pliant court system," according to a press release by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) earlier this month. The AGC said the post “did not constitute fair criticism" and “posed a real risk of undermining public confidence in the administration of justice."