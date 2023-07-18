comScore
Singapore reigns supreme as world's most dominant passport. This is India's rank

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 08:01 PM IST Livemint
  • Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes.
1/9Henley Passport Index has released the list marking the most powerful passports in the world
2/9Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. 
3/9Henley's methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year. 
4/9Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world’s most powerful passport (Bloomberg)
5/9The Singapore Visa allows visa-free entry to 192 global destinations
6/9Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell
7/9The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place
8/9The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.
9/9The Indian passport was placed at rank 80. The Indian passport grants visa-free entry to 57 destinations.
