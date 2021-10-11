Those travelling on the VTL scheme must fly on a VTL designated flight which are mainly operated by Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa (from Germany) at the moment. Other carriers will be added in due course. In addition, travellers will be required to show proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines that are on the WHO (World Health Organisation) Emergency Use List. Residents of Singapore or the EU who were previously unvaccinated and had recovered from a past COVID-19 infection are considered fully vaccinated if they have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine.