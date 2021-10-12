Singapore will be reopening its border to vaccinated visitors from 11 countries from October 19, however, India has not been included in the list of countries allowed quarantine free entry under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for now, the country said. Travellers have to be vaccinated with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved jab, its guidelines said. According to a report in ANI,1.42 million Indians visited Singapore in 2019.

Starting October 19, vaccinated travellers from another six European countries - Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and those from the United States of America and Canada will join visitors from Germany and Brunei on the Singapore VTL scheme. People travelling from South Korea will be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free from November 15.

Those travelling on the VTL scheme must fly on a VTL designated flight which are mainly operated by Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa (from Germany) at the moment. Other carriers will be added in due course.

Requirements for travelling to Singapore

Travellers will be required to show proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines that are on the WHO (World Health Organisation) Emergency Use List.

Passengers arriving in Singapore must undergo a pre-departure PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test within 48 hours of flight departure and take another test on arrival at Changi Airport.

Non-residents of Singapore must also apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VRP) online between seven and 30 days prior to the intended entry into Singapore.

"Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely. It would not work, and it would be very costly. We would be unable to resume our lives, participate in social activities, open our borders, and revive our economy. Companies and investors need to carry out regional and global business from Singapore. People working for them need to travel to earn a living. Students need to go on overseas attachments and internships,"Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation to explain why Singapore is reopening aggressively.

