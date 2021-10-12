Singapore reopens for travellers from 11 countries, India not included for now

Travellers will be required to show proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines that are on the WHO (World Health Organisation) Emergency Use List.

Passengers arriving in Singapore must undergo a pre-departure PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test within 48 hours of flight departure and take another test on arrival at Changi Airport.

Non-residents of Singapore must also apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VRP) online between seven and 30 days prior to the intended entry into Singapore.

"Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely. It would not work, and it would be very costly. We would be unable to resume our lives, participate in social activities, open our borders, and revive our economy. Companies and investors need to carry out regional and global business from Singapore. People working for them need to travel to earn a living. Students need to go on overseas attachments and internships,"Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation to explain why Singapore is reopening aggressively.