Singapore’s poorest stay in lockdown while others move freely

While experts say it’s reasonable to cordon off specific areas to quash an outbreak, they also say the conditions in the dorms are ripe for future transmission. The ventilation isn’t always good, and bathrooms are shared among a dozen or more. Government standards currently specify a minimum of 50 square-feet of personal space, roughly equivalent to a third of a parking spot -- conditions that “will always pose a risk of outbreaks," said Raina Macintyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Australia.