SINGAPORE: Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment.

The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement.

The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$2.3 million ($1.7 million), according to the CNB.

CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Malaysian male on Friday for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The wealthy city-state has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and imposes long jail terms or the death penalty in some cases.

It has hanged hundreds of people - including dozens of foreigners - for narcotics offences over past decades, rights groups say.

The trafficking of more than 500 grams of cannabis can carry the death penalty in Singapore.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

