Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Singapore says it makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

Singapore says it makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

Premium
CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Malaysian male on Friday for suspected drug trafficking offences
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Reuters

Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement

SINGAPORE: Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment.

SINGAPORE: Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment.

The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$2.3 million ($1.7 million), according to the CNB.

CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Malaysian male on Friday for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The wealthy city-state has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and imposes long jail terms or the death penalty in some cases.

It has hanged hundreds of people - including dozens of foreigners - for narcotics offences over past decades, rights groups say.

The trafficking of more than 500 grams of cannabis can carry the death penalty in Singapore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.