Singapore signs pact with Bhutan to establish technical training centres

The agreement with Bhutan stipulates that Singapore will establish the two MTTCs which will offer high quality practice-oriented skills training for Bhutanese youths to meet the growing demand for skilled manpower in Automotive Technology (AT) and Facility Technology - Mechanical and Electrical (FT-ME), a person familiar with the matter said. The AT programme will be implemented at the MTTC that is to be set up in Thimphu and the FT-ME programme will be implemented at the second MTTC in Khuruthang. The two together are expected to train up to 160 students every year.