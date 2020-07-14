Singapore slumps into recession with record 41.2% GDP plunge

Manufacturing plunged 23.1% compared with growth of 45.5% in the previous three months

Construction plummeted 95.6%

Services shrank 37.7% with airlines, hotels and restaurants restricted during the lockdown

The government, which previously projected a full-year contraction of 4%-7%, didn’t provide a new forecast on Tuesday

Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore, said the quarterly drop was probably the bottom of the cycle “unless Singapore is forced to regress to the harsher iteration of circuit-breaker measures." Additional stimulus isn’t ruled out, though “the four fiscal packages need time to permeate and cascade," he said.