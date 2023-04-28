Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:12 AM IST
In new measures announced Thursday, foreigners will pay 60% tax on any residential purchase, while the rate for using an entity or a trust was raised to 65%, preventing any circumvention of the rules
Singapore’s move to double property taxes for foreigners signals that policy makers are growing more cognizant of surging money inflows from wealthy Chinese, even though the higher rates are unlikely to cool home prices.
