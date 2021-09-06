Singapore tweaked its border rules, shortening the acceptable time window required for pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travelers from most countries to curb the risk of virus importation.

Effective at 11.59 p.m. on Sept. 9, individuals arriving from high-risk areas will need to show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test result taken within 48 hours before departing for the city-state, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday. Previous requirements were for the test to be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

The new rule will apply to the three highest-risk country categories for inbound travelers, the ministry said. Last month, Singapore grouped countries and regions into four categories based on risk of Covid-19 transmission, with Category I being the safest. Differentiated border measures apply to each classification.

Singapore is battling a jump in infections, which put a pause on the government’s plans to further loosen virus curbs.

The ministry also upgraded South Korea to Category II, which currently includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Brunei and Germany.

Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Sweden will be moved up to Category III.

Category I includes Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.

