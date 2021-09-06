Singapore tightens covid-test requirements for inbound travelers

Effective at 11.59 p.m. on Sept. 9, individuals arriving from high-risk areas will need to show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test result taken within 48 hours before departing for the city-state, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday. Previous requirements were for the test to be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

