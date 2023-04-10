Singapore to ease visa rules to lure foreign workers. THESE jobs are most in demand1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The jobs, which include artificial intelligence engineers, cybersecurity experts, and alternative meat scientists, are expected to be in demand
The Singaporean government has released details regarding its new visa scheme, aimed at attracting foreign professionals to the country. The scheme, which is set to come into effect in September, will introduce point-based assessment criteria called COMPASS (Complementarity Assessment Framework) to evaluate candidates for an Employment Pass (EP), a work visa for foreign professional managers, executives, or those in specialized jobs.
