Singapore to execute woman convicted for drug trafficking, first time in nearly 20 years1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Singapore is set to execute a woman this week, first in nearly 20 years, a report by AFP has stated. The country will be hanging two drug convicts this week, including the woman. to be sent to the gallows in nearly 20 years, rights groups said as reported by AFP. The rights group have urged to halt the executions.
