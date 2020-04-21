Singapore to extend partial lockdown by four weeks until June 11 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 03:03 PM IST
The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May
The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May
SINGAPORE: Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.
The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.