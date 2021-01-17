Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

Singapore will require all inbound travellers to take a Covid test upon arrival in the city-state from Jan. 25 amid a resurgence of cases globally, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Citizens and permanent residents of Singapore who return from either the United Kingdom or South Africa will also be subject to an additional seven-day self-isolation at their place of residence following their 14-day stay at a dedicated facility, according to the statement. The U.K. and South Africa have both reported new strains of the virus that appear to be easier to transmit.

At present, Singapore only requires travellers who are not citizens or permanent residents, and who have recent travel history to high-risk countries or regions, to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure. They are then required to serve their stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and are tested once more at the end before being allowed into the community.

From Feb. 1, visitors applying to enter Singapore under the reciprocal green lane and air travel pass arrangements will need to have insurance for virus medical treatment and hospitalization costs with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 ($22,560).

As of noon on Sunday, Singapore identified 28 new imported virus infections, all of whom had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, according to the ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

