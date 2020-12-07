Singapore to seek more travel bubble arrangements

Singapore to seek more travel bubble arrangements1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Potential partners could be the countries where the city-state has already opened its borders to
Singapore said it will keep searching for possibilities of travel bubbles with other regions even after an arrangement with Hong Kong suffered a setback, the Straits Times reported.
Potential partners could be the countries where the city-state has already opened its borders to, the paper said, citing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung. Singapore currently allows short-term visitors from Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand and Vietnam to enter without having to be quarantined, though they must be tested upon arrival.
The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, initially set for Nov. 22, will be reviewed between Christmas and New Year, Ong said. The arrangement was heralded as a pandemic world-first, allowing people to travel to and from the two places without the need for quarantine, but was delayed after a surge in cases in Hong Kong.
There were no new locally-transmitted infections in Singapore, the health ministry said Sunday, though five new imported cases were detected.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.