Singapore to start vaccinating school children en masse from next month

Lee’s speech comes as Singapore tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections while aiming to ramp up vaccinations in order to be able to reopen the economy. The country had been looking at various ways to regain some normalcy, from trying to get a travel bubble with Hong Kong off the ground to attracting international conferences like the World Economic Forum. All these had to be scrapped this month as cases in the city rose, forming clusters at the airport, a public hospital and shopping malls.