Singapore to use caning as punishment for online scammers after ₹3,411 crore loss in 2025; social media reacts

Singapore has reinstated an old punishment to combat a sharp rise in online scams. Parliament has amended the criminal law to permit caning for individuals involved in scams and scam mule activities, according to The Washington Post.

The move comes after tens of thousands of scam cases resulted in nearly $385 million ( ₹3,411 crore) in losses during the first half of this year.

In Singapore, caning already applies to around 65 offences, such as robbery. It is a colonial-era punishment. The amendment removed mandatory caning for some crimes, like vandalism. Such crimes may now be subject to discretionary caning.

Punishment is carried out with a rattan cane after a medical check. Women, girls and men over 50 are exempt from the punishment.

Rights groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have long criticised the practice. They call it a form of torture under international law.

Scams now account for approximately 60% of all crimes in Singapore. According to the government, it has led to billions of dollars in losses. Minister Sim Ann has given more details about the punishment.

“Offenders who commit scams, defined as cheating mainly by means of remote communication, will be punished with at least six strokes of the cane,” the senior minister of state for foreign affairs and home affairs said in a statement.

Recent reports showed how a major cyberscamming syndicate used Singapore’s stable financial reputation to appear legitimate. Such scams raised concerns about the country’s role in a growing multibillion-dollar crime network in Southeast Asia.

Social media users reacted to the amendment.

“This punishment is not good enough. Online scammers will not stop,” one user wrote.

Another user commented that the punishment “should be applied to corrupt politicians”.

“Singapore doesn’t play around — they’ll cane you for what the West gives a fine for. Brutal, but that’s why their crime rate stays microscopic,” came from another.

Corporal punishment around the world Some other countries are known for using corporal punishment more frequently than others.

Malaysia and Brunei regularly use caning for crimes such as vandalism, drugs and immigration violations. They use a heavy rattan cane on male offenders under 50.

Iran enforces judicial whipping under Sharia law for alcohol use, adultery and similar offences. Saudi Arabia ended flogging in 2020 but still uses harsh physical penalties like amputations.

The UAE, Qatar and Indonesia’s Aceh province also allow whipping for Sharia-based offences. The Maldives uses flogging mainly for extramarital sex. Afghanistan has reintroduced strict Sharia punishments.

In Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Tanzania and northern Nigeria permit caning. Some Caribbean and Pacific nations allow flogging for male offenders.