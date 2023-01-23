Singapore tourism recovery to pre-Covid level expected by 20242 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Singapore tourism's top generating markets were Indonesia, India and Australia
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) revealed that the tourist arrivals has reached 6.3 million to the country in 2022. Indonesia remained the top contributor to the Singapore tourism with 1.1 million visitors, followed by India with 686,000 visitors, and Malaysia with 591,000 tourists.
