The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) revealed that the tourist arrivals has reached 6.3 million to the country in 2022. Indonesia remained the top contributor to the Singapore tourism with 1.1 million visitors, followed by India with 686,000 visitors, and Malaysia with 591,000 tourists.

With this, the Singapore tourism is expected to recover strongly to the pre-Covid pandemic levels by next year, 2024, according to the news agency ANI.

“Barring unexpected circumstances, tourism activity is now expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024," the STB said in an official statement, adding that tourism receipts (TR) are expected to reach between USD 10.5 to 10.8 billion, around 50-52% of the pre-pandemic level achieved in 2019.

In 2022, TR reached USD 6.8 billion between January to September. Singapore's top generating markets were Indonesia, India and Australia, ANI reported.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board, one of the key measurements for the tourism industry is the length of stay which was 3.36 days in 2019.

However, as per latest figures, visitors appear to be spending more time in Singapore as compared with the pre-Covid period. The average length was around 4.81 days during the last three quarters in 2022, while Indians stayed an average of 8.08 days in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Singapore had also ramped up new attractions and experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic period to attract more foreign visitors to the country. These places include the Children's Museum Singapore; Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa's Night Luge, Scentopia, Wings of Time and Central Beach Bazaar; a new gallery at ArtScience Museum's Future World: "Exploring New Frontiers"; A Minion's Perspective Experience at Resorts World Sentosa; Mr Bucket Chocolaterie at Dempsey; and the Singapore Night Safari's new amphitheatre and refreshed Creatures of the Night show.

For 2023, the tourism board is planning new attractions such as Bird Paradise @ Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and new experiences in Orchard Road such as the Trifecta integrated sports facility. STB will also support business and leisure events monetary over the next two years.

