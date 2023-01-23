Singapore tourism recovery to pre-Covid level expected by 2024

Meanwhile, Singapore had also ramped up new attractions and experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic period to attract more foreign visitors to the country. These places include the Children's Museum Singapore; Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa's Night Luge, Scentopia, Wings of Time and Central Beach Bazaar; a new gallery at ArtScience Museum's Future World: "Exploring New Frontiers"; A Minion's Perspective Experience at Resorts World Sentosa; Mr Bucket Chocolaterie at Dempsey; and the Singapore Night Safari's new amphitheatre and refreshed Creatures of the Night show.