Singapore's DBS Group reports record full-year results despite CEO's pay cut by millions
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. saw its net profit exceed $10 billion for 2023, surpassing its medium-term target. CEO Piyush Gupta's variable pay was cut by 30% due to last year's digital banking disruptions.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. said its full-year results hit a record, though Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta’s compensation took a hit due to last year’s digital banking disruptions.
