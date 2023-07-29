The Indian Space Research Organisation on 29 July said that it is all set for the launch of PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR along with six co-passenger satellites on 30 July. The DS-SAR is a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite.

As per details, the 44.4 meters tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is scheduled for a lift off at 6.30 am from the first launch pad at this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai. The PSLV-C56 is a dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd and it is the commercial arm of ISRO. The new launch follows the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, which was successfully launched in April to cater to customers in Singapore by the Indian space agency. ALSO READ: ISRO's PSLV-C56 to launch on 30 July with six co-passenger satellites. Details here "PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission: The countdown leading to the launch on July 30, 2023, at 06.30 hrs has commenced," ISRO said in an update on Saturday.

PSLV will be on its 58th flight and the 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration, the ISRO said.

DS-SAR satellite:

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency also added that the countdown for the launch of seven Singaporean satellites, onboard a PSLV rocket in a commercial mission, commenced in Sriharikota.

Developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore, the 360 kg DS-SAR satellite, on deployment would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

It will also carry a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, which allows the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 meter resolution.

A Core Alone version of the rocket, the vehicle would not use solid strap-on motors on its sides in the first stage as compared to other variants like PSLV-XL, QL, and DL which use six, four, or two boosters, respectively, according to the ISRO.

The co-passengers are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit. ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration, ISRO said.

With agency inputs.