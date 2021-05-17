Singapore’s unlinked virus cases tied to Indian variant

All in, Singapore reported 38 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the community on Sunday, the highest number in more than a year. The spike in unlinked local cases -- which increased to 32 cases in the past week from six cases the week before -- comes as Singapore returns to the lockdown-like conditions it last imposed a year ago, banning dining-in and limiting gatherings to two people. While the outbreak is smaller than the one last year centered on migrant workers, it is being driven by new variants, which are causing fierce new waves and outpacing vaccination progress in many places around the world.

