Sinopharm’s third covid vaccine approved for clinical trial in China

Vials of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine.
1 min read . 02:24 PM IST Bloomberg

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response

China has approved the third Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm Group Co. to start clinical trials, the company said.

The green light to begin testing comes after two inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm were approved and widely used both at home and in developing countries.

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response, according to a release posted on the company’s official WeChat account on Saturday.

