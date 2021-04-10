Sinopharm’s third covid vaccine approved for clinical trial in China

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China has approved the third Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm Group Co. to start clinical trials, the company said.

China has approved the third Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm Group Co. to start clinical trials, the company said.

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response, according to a release posted on the company’s official WeChat account on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker