Sinovac’s Covid shot proves 78% effective in Brazil trial

Sinovac can make more than 600 million doses a year at its production facilities in China. The company has orders from countries involved in vaccine trials, including Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, and will also supply Singapore and Hong Kong in addition to the Chinese mainland.Sinovac and CNBG’s vaccines use an inactivated version of the coronavirus to stimulate the body’s immune response. They can be stored at refrigerator temperature (2 to 8 degrees Celsius), making them potentially better choices for distribution and use in the developing world than mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that require deep freezing.