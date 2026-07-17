Sir Garry Sobers, West Indies cricket legend, dies at 89

Sir Garry Sobers, the legendary West Indies all-rounder widely regarded as one of cricket's finest-ever players, has died aged 89, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated careers the game has known. His death was confirmed by his son, Daniel. Sobers was only 10 days away from turning 90.
Born in Barbados, Sobers transformed the role of the all-rounder during a remarkable international career that spanned two decades. Representing the West Indies between 1954 and 1974, he excelled with both bat and ball, earning global recognition for his extraordinary versatility, consistency and match-winning ability.
Sobers played 93 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78. His tally included 26 Test centuries, while his highest score of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the world record for the highest individual Test innings for 36 years.
He also claimed 235 Test wickets through a unique ability to bowl left-arm pace and spin, cementing his reputation as arguably the greatest all-round cricketer the sport has produced.
Among his many achievements, Sobers became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket when playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968. His influence extended well beyond international cricket, with a distinguished county career in England and more than 28,000 first-class runs alongside over 1,000 wickets.
He was knighted in 1975 in recognition of his services to cricket and was later honoured with the ICC's Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded annually to the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. Sobers was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, reflecting his enduring impact on the game across generations.
Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world following news of his death, with governing bodies, former players and supporters remembering Sobers not only for his extraordinary records but also for the standard he set as one of the sport's most complete cricketers.
His passing marks the end of an era for world cricket, but Sir Garry Sobers' achievements and influence remain firmly woven into the history of the game.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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