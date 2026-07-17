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Sir Garry Sobers, West Indies cricket legend, dies at 89

Sir Garry Sobers, widely regarded as cricket's greatest all-rounder, has died aged 89. The West Indies legend, whose career spanned two decades, leaves behind an unmatched legacy in international cricket.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated17 Jul 2026, 10:26 PM IST
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Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers has passed away at the age of 89.
Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers has passed away at the age of 89.
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Sir Garry Sobers, the legendary West Indies all-rounder widely regarded as one of cricket's finest-ever players, has died aged 89, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated careers the game has known. His death was confirmed by his son, Daniel. Sobers was only 10 days away from turning 90.

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Sir Garry Sobers has died at the age of 89

Born in Barbados, Sobers transformed the role of the all-rounder during a remarkable international career that spanned two decades. Representing the West Indies between 1954 and 1974, he excelled with both bat and ball, earning global recognition for his extraordinary versatility, consistency and match-winning ability.

Sobers played 93 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78. His tally included 26 Test centuries, while his highest score of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the world record for the highest individual Test innings for 36 years.

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He also claimed 235 Test wickets through a unique ability to bowl left-arm pace and spin, cementing his reputation as arguably the greatest all-round cricketer the sport has produced.

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Among his many achievements, Sobers became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket when playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968. His influence extended well beyond international cricket, with a distinguished county career in England and more than 28,000 first-class runs alongside over 1,000 wickets.

He was knighted in 1975 in recognition of his services to cricket and was later honoured with the ICC's Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded annually to the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. Sobers was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, reflecting his enduring impact on the game across generations.

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Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world following news of his death, with governing bodies, former players and supporters remembering Sobers not only for his extraordinary records but also for the standard he set as one of the sport's most complete cricketers.

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His passing marks the end of an era for world cricket, but Sir Garry Sobers' achievements and influence remain firmly woven into the history of the game.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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