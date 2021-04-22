OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Sirens warns of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Sirens sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor on Thursday, the Israeli military said without immediately providing further details.

Such siren alerts are generally activated by rocket attacks.

A Reuters reporter about 90 km (56 miles) away from Abu Qrenat heard the sound of an explosion minutes before the military's text message.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

