Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha: Shooter confesses crime post attack on PTI chief
- Imran Khan is currently out of danger after being shot in the leg at a political rally in Wazirabad near Gujranwala, about 70 km from Lahore.
Hours after being arrested by the security forces for firing bullets at Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Gujranwala, the attacker said that he had come to kill Imran Khan as he believed that he was "misleading" people.
Khan is currently out of danger after being shot in the leg at a political rally in Wazirabad near Gujranwala, about 70 km from Lahore.
Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi reached the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore Thursday evening to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan.
"Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan)," said the alleged shooter, on camera.
"I did this because he was misleading people. I couldn't take it. I had decided to do this the day he started the rally," he said in a video apparently recorded by the police.
Taking full responsibility of the attack, the accused said, "Nobody was behind me, nobody is with me," adding that he come on a bike to Wazirabad and had left the vehicle at his uncle's shop.
Though reports say that there were two shooters, one with a pistol and one with an automatic rifle.
Since last Friday, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader has been leading a march from Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar, in a video message today, said that party chairman Imran Khan has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.
"Shortly before this video, Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf. He said that he had received some information earlier as well," The Dawn reported.
“He said that he believes three people were involved in the attack," Umar added.
Following the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Punjab government should form a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on PTI’s convoy in Wazirabad.
Also, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called for ‘transparent’ investigation into attack on Imran Khan.
Apart from Imran Khan, three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.
Taking notice of the firing incident, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.
With agency inputs.
