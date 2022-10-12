Sitharaman meets US Treasury secy Yellen, invites her to US-India economic meet

The two leaders discussed the global macroeconomic situation and various issues of significance with a view towards India’s upcoming G20 presidency
New Delhi: Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington DC on Tuesday, the ministry said in a tweet.
The two leaders discussed the global macroeconomic situation and various issues of significance with a view towards India’s upcoming G20 presidency.
“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Ms Janet Yellen @SecYellen at the US Treasury, in Washington DC, today. The two leaders discussed current global #Macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest," the finance ministry tweeted.
Sitharaman also invited Yellen to India in November to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting, the ministry added.
“FM Smt. @nsitharaman invited Ms @SecYellen to India in November to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting. This will be Secretary Janet Yellen’s first visit to India as Treasury Secretary," the ministry added.
The Treasury Secretary also tweeted, “I was pleased to welcome Minister Sitharaman back to US Treasury today to discuss deepening economic bonds between the U.S. and India, avoiding costly supply chain disruptions, and addressing global shocks."
“I also announced that I will be traveling to India in November to take part in the annual U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership," Yellen said in a tweet.
“These meetings are an opportunity to discuss our shared economic priorities and how we can work together in the coming year as India assumes the presidency of the G20 2023. Together, we can confront global headwinds and create a stronger, more resilient economy for our citizens," she added.
The finance minister is in the US between October 11 and 16 and during her stay she will also meet World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.
The finance minister will participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. One-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP are also scheduled.
She will also attend the meetings of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors during her stay.
