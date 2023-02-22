Six killed after latest earthquake shakes Turkey-Syria border
Six people were killed in the latest earthquake to strike the border region of Turkey and Syria, authorities said on Tuesday, two weeks after a massive quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.
