Six killed and 53 injured as explosion shook Istanbul, President hints terrorism

Six people were killed while 53 are injured after an explosion rocked a busy street in Central Istanbul on Sunday. The area in the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city was crowded with families and tourists spending their time on the weekend. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the explosion an attack that “smells like terrorism."
The police quickly cordoned off the area after the explosion. Several videos of the explosion went viral on social media in which the blast can be seen with a number of people lying on the ground while others fleeing the scene of the blast.
"Efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today just as they did yesterday and as they will again tomorrow. Our people can rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve," Erdogan said, adding that initial information suggested "a woman played a part" in it.
"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," he added.
While no organization has taken the responsibility for attack, Turkey in past has been a target of Kurdish and Islamic terrorists, who conducted a spate of attacks in the country during 2015-16.
Several leaders of the world condemned the attack and offered their condolences for the victims of the blast. President of the European Council Charles Michel offered her condolences on Twitter and tagged the blast as “horrific news."
News agency Reuters talked with several eye-witnesses of the blast who claimed that people froze after the loud bang. "When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started running away. What else can you do," said Mehmet Akus, 45, a worker in a restaurant on Istiklal.
"My relatives called me, they know I work on Istiklal. I reassured them," he told Reuters.
The last attack on Turkey was in 2016 when twin bombings were conducted outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul in which 38 people were killed while 155 were injured. The militant arm of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) took responsibility for that blast.
