Six killed in California helicopter crash including Nigerian bank CEO

Six people, including the group chief executive of one of Nigeria's largest lenders, were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Six people were on board the helicopter when it crashed around 10 p.m. near Nipton, California, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Access Bank Group CEO Herbert Wigwe's death was confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, in a post on X, along with that of Nigerian Exchange Group's former Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Bank, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash," Okonjo-Iweala said on X.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road, adding that no survivors had been located as of Saturday.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130 and said it would investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The helicopter was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California, according to multiple reports.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.