Six killed in mid-air collision of helicopters over Rio de Janeiro | Video

At least six people were killed on Sunday when two helicopters collided in mid-air over western Rio de Janeiro, according to Brazil’s fire department, AFP reported.

“Reports indicate that the helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles,” said the statement.

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"At least six fatalities have been confirmed, all were crew members of the aircraft involved in the accident."

The accident took place in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

Images of the scene in local media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the car dealership, where several cars were on fire.

Small aircraft crashes are common in Brazil, the world's fifth-largest country, AFP reported.

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Speaking to CNN Brasil at the scene, fire service spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said the exact circumstances surrounding the mid-air collision were still unclear and that authorities were investigating how the accident occurred.

"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened," he said.

Contreiras said rescue workers had discovered one helicopter in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside.

A second helicopter found some 100 meters away was carrying only the pilot, who also died.

The accident took place in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

Images in local media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the car dealership, where several vehicles were on fire.

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Contreiras said the fact that the aircraft had crashed in the parking area had prevented a higher death toll.

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"Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic," he said, as reported by AFP.

He highlighted the challenges in fighting a fire impacting electric vehicles, which contain lithium-ion batteries.

“When this type of battery catches fire, it releases highly toxic gases and intensifies both the temperature and the severity of the blaze. Extinguishing a fire in one of these vehicles requires three to four times the amount of water needed for a fire in a standard car.”

Small aircraft accidents are relatively common in Brazil, the world’s fifth-largest country by area. In May, a light aircraft crashed into the side of a building in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, killing both the pilot and co-pilot. According to data from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, there had been 84 aviation accidents recorded in Brazil in 2026 before the latest helicopter collision, resulting in 25 fatalities, AFP reported.

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(With inputs from AFP)

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