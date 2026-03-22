Six killed in Qatar helicopter crash, Interior Ministry blames technical malfunction

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters while operations continue to find the last missing person, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the dead included three Qatari forces and three Turkish nationals, including a military officer and two civilians. A Qatari airman remains missing, the ministry said.
The defence ministry earlier said the helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical malfunction during "routine duty".
The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed.
Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying or the number of people on board.
Those killed in the crash have been identified as:
Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Daway Al Marri – Qatar Armed Forces
Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayarin – Qatar Armed Forces
Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed – Qatar Armed Forces
Major Sinan Taştekin – Qatar-Turkiye Joint Forces
Suleiman Cemra Kahraman – Turkish civilian collaborator
Ismail Anas Can – Turkish civilian collaborator
The search operation is ongoing for Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Samekh of the Qatar Armed Forces, who remains missing.
While Qatar has been targeted by several strikes since the start of the Middle East war, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
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