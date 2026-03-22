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Six killed in Qatar helicopter crash, Interior Ministry blames technical malfunction

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's waters. The interior ministry is continuing the search for the last missing person. The crash was attributed to a technical malfunction, with specialized teams deployed for recovery efforts.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated22 Mar 2026, 03:29 PM IST
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Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters while operations continue to find the last missing person, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the dead included three Qatari forces and three Turkish nationals, including a military officer and two civilians. A Qatari airman remains missing, the ministry said.

The defence ministry earlier said the helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical malfunction during "routine duty".

Also Read | Iran targets Qatar LNG hub, Saudi refinery after Israeli attack on South Pars

The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed.

Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying or the number of people on board.

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Victims named

Those killed in the crash have been identified as:

Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Daway Al Marri – Qatar Armed Forces

Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayarin – Qatar Armed Forces

Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed – Qatar Armed Forces

Major Sinan Taştekin – Qatar-Turkiye Joint Forces

Suleiman Cemra Kahraman – Turkish civilian collaborator

Ismail Anas Can – Turkish civilian collaborator

The search operation is ongoing for Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Samekh of the Qatar Armed Forces, who remains missing.

While Qatar has been targeted by several strikes since the start of the Middle East war, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Key Takeaways
  • Technical malfunctions in aviation can have catastrophic consequences.
  • The importance of routine checks and maintenance in preventing accidents.
  • Ongoing regional conflicts may indirectly affect aviation safety and operations.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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